Brecht: Mobile slaughterhouse will support island's ranchers

Local ranchers raising cattle and pigs will soon be able to legally sell their meat.

The Guam Department of Agriculture is currently in the process of procuring a "mobile harvest unit" – essentially a slaughterhouse within a trailer.

Director Chelsa Muna Brecht told The Guam Daily Post that the current crop of meat-producing farms and ranches doesn't make the high operating costs of a brick-and-mortar slaughterhouse practical at the moment.

"You would have to have your cattle drive further. You have to buy vehicles and trailers. You have to have refrigeration units to bring all that meat back, or to take to another facility to further process it down," she said. "What we are working on right now is more immediate than building a slaughterhouse facility. We do have plans for that, but with the quantity of livestock that we have on Guam right now, a mobile slaughterhouse makes much more sense."

Brecht said other communities with smaller, spread-out agricultural businesses also have been prioritizing to modular, deployable slaughterhouses. The unit the local agriculture department is procuring already meets federal standards from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, she said.

Del. Michael San Nicolas announced plans to help interested businesses become certified slaughterhouses. He also began talks with military officials to authorize grazing rights for cattle on unused federal property, and urged lawmakers to create a similar program for land in the government of Guam's inventory.

Within the next fiscal year, GovGuam hopes to partner with the Farmers Co-Op to operate the facility. Members of the cooperative would be able to schedule its use when they're ready to process livestock. The federal government also requires a USDA inspector observe the meat processing in person for compliance, according to Brecht, who said Guam already has several such inspectors on island.

"The farmer who processes that meat, they can distribute it to family members," she said. "If they want to engage in the artisanal meat industry that's happening in the states, they can do that, too."

Brecht said it's common for businesses to pre-purchase segments of cows and other livestock raised. Once the meat is processed, it's then distributed to buyers or family.

"We can have thousands of little farms and ranches feeding our community – supporting ourselves," she said. "If someone wants to expand that economically into a bigger enterprise, they're free to do that, but we should have at least the foundation for supporting our existing farmers."