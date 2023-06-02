Samantha Brennan has resigned from her position as Guam Homeland Security adviser to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

According to Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin, Esther Aguigui, who had served as the adjutant general for the Guam National Guard, has taken over Brennan's role in an acting capacity.

Brennan was appointed to serve as the governor's Homeland Security adviser in October 2021. About two years before that, she had stepped down as director of the Department of Corrections.

In a farewell message to other Cabinet members, Brennan said she needed to prioritize her health and didn't want to hamper typhoon recovery efforts, choosing instead to step down.

The governor had designated Brennan as the Guam coordinating officer for the emergency caused by Typhoon Mawar. Aguigui assumed that role when Brennan's resignation became effective.