Tropical Depression 02W will be a storm by this morning and is expected to pass more than 200 miles south of Guam as soon as Sunday or by Monday morning, according to initial weather forecasting.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the system was located about 370 miles southwest of Chuuk and 710 miles south-southeast of Guam, the National Weather Service Guam Forecast Office stated.

It was moving west-northwest at 9 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

The tropical depression is expected to develop into a storm by today and will be packing 80 to 100 mph winds near its center by Sunday and Monday. The estimated strength of winds that will be felt in Guam is not available and will depend on how close the circulation passes south of the island.

NWS said it had two words for Guam and the rest of the Mariana Islands: "Watch closely."

The storm is not expected to hit the Marianas directly, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense stated.

"Although a direct threat is not expected for the Marianas from the system, there remains uncertainty for exactly how much wind and rain is expected for the Marianas this weekend," GHS/OCD stated.

"Winds, showers and seas will begin to increase Saturday into Sunday."

Those living in flood-prone areas are advised to be aware of weather conditions and to prepare to move to safer ground in the event heavy showers cause flooding.

"Clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize flooding and watch for any additional advisories," the local agencies stated.

Advisories

The following advisories remain in place:

• A red flag warning remains in effect for Guam until Friday evening. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will shortly. East winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph are expected during the afternoons. The highest threat is expected for central and southern Guam during the daytime hours. Any fires that develop likely will spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

• A high risk of rip currents remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan through Sunday night. Dangerous rip currents are expected along east-facing reefs.

• A small craft advisory remains in effect for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan until 6 a.m. Monday.