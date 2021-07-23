Bribery defendant locked up for using drugs

A woman accused of offering a police officer sexual favors in exchange for her freedom is back in the Department of Corrections after she admitted to using drugs.

Defendant Dionne O'Conner Garganta Estella appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Thursday.

She admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana after testing positive for drug use ahead of her change of plea hearing.

“I need you clean, ma’am,” Cenzon said. ‘We are going to take you into custody.”

Estella is scheduled to appear back in court on July 29 where she is expected to plead guilty.

The details of her plea agreement with the government have not yet been made public.

Bribery

In October 2019, police responded to a disturbance at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa. Hotel security stated the hotel room was "trashed" and that the suspect became aggressive when she was asked to leave, Post files state.

Estella allegedly yelled vulgarities and told officers they were not going to "take her" and that she had "smoked kek." The woman also offered police sexual favors multiple times as well as money in exchange for releasing her from custody, the prosecution alleged in court documents.

Inside the room, authorities found an assault rifle-style BB gun, a small plastic baggie with methamphetamine residue, marijuana seeds and a glass pipe with meth residue, documents state.

Estella was charged with offering a bribe as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.