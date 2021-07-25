A retirement ceremony was held for Brig. Gen. Johnny Lizama, Assistant Adjutant General – Air, Guam National Guard, on Saturday at Andersen Air Force Base.

Lizama was the first CHamoru airman in Guam's Air National Guard to rise to general rank. He achieved that goal in 2015.

On April 3, Lizama was appointed by the Secretary of Defense as the “Title 10 Commanding General of Federal Forces for the purpose of supporting COVID-19 response operations.” He served as the Dual Status Commander and oversaw operations for guardsmen, reservists, active-duty service members, whether in a Title 10 or Title 32 status, and federal entities responding to the COVID-19 crisis on island.

On Saturday, the Guam National Guard thanked Lizama and his family, including his wife Doris "Dee" Lizama, on his retirement after 43 years of faithful service to his nation and island.

"We will never forget his legacy of Faith, Family, and Professionalism," states a National Guard release.

Lizama, now retired, noted: “I didn’t do this alone. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”