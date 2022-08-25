Brigade commander gifts 'cool' item to Guam Guard

GIFT: Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, left, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, is presented with a gift by Col. Clint Barnes, left, commander of the 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade during his visit to the island. A social media post thanked Barnes for the honor of his visit and the "cool gift." "We look forward to working together with you and your MEB, anytime and anywhere," the Guard stated. Contributed photo