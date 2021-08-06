British aircraft carrier strike group visiting Guam

BRITISH: The British aircraft carrier strike group, led by its flagship aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting Guam this week after a show of force in the South China Sea. The deployment is the U.K.'s first by a carrier strike group in the Indo-Pacific for almost 25 years, according to the U.S. Navy. "Our visit to Guam provides an opportunity for some much-deserved rest and recreation. We are grateful to the U.S. Navy for the use of their facilities and we look forward to exploring this beautiful Pacific island," said Commodore Steve Moorhouse, commander, United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group. Here, HMS Queen Elizabeth is shown on July 29 in the South China Sea. Courtesy U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Zachary Bodner