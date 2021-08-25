The two Royal Navy sailors who were charged in a Tumon fight may be miles away from the island, but the pair have been indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

The indictment was handed down against defendants Ashley James Mansell, 31, and Fraser Malek, 28, on Aug. 19.

Mansell was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and public drunkenness as a violation. He also was charged separately with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.

Malek was charged with two counts of assault as a misdemeanor.

The pair were arrested less than two days before the United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group 21 departed from Guam on Aug. 13.

Mansell was also accused of groping a woman at a nightclub prior to the street fight.

The pair were released from prison and ordered to stay on the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. The aircraft carrier is the flagship of the strike group on a historic deployment in the Indo Pacific.

Both are scheduled to appear back in local court for a virtual arraignment on Oct. 7.