A British sailor accused of groping a woman at a nightclub prior to a street fight in Tumon last year is set to go to trial in the Superior Court of Guam on April 6.

Defendant Ashley James Mansell, 31, appeared before Judge Alberto Tolentino via telephone from the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

Defense attorney Jefferey Moots told the court he still needs the government to turn over evidence to prepare for trial.

Mansell was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and public drunkenness as a violation. He also was charged separately with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.

Mansell was visiting the island last August with United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group 21 when the alleged incident occurred.

The victims told police they left the club and later spotted the suspect walking in Tumon on the other side of the street, court documents state.

The groups then got into an argument, and Mansell allegedly punched a man on the jaw. Co-actor Fraser Malek, 28, then allegedly punched another man, who lost consciousness for a couple of minutes.

Malek was accused of shoving a female victim during the fight, causing her to fall off the sidewalk and into the street, court documents state.

The indictment against Malek was dismissed after the prosecution did not file a response to the defense’s request for dismissal, Post files state.