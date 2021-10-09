The two Royal Navy sailors who were charged in the Superior Court of Guam in connection with a fight in Tumon denied the allegations filed against them.

Ashley James Mansell, 31, and Fraser Malek, 28, appeared virtually on Thursday before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against them in the indictment by a grand jury, and waived their rights to a speedy trial.

Mansell was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and public drunkenness as a violation. He also was charged separately with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.

Malek was charged with two counts of assault as a misdemeanor.

The duo are scheduled to appear in court at a later date before Judge Alberto Tolentino.

Accused of groping a woman

Mansell was accused of groping a woman at a nightclub prior to a street fight.

The victims told police they left the club and later spotted the suspect walking in Tumon on the other side of the street, court documents state.

The groups then got into an argument, and Mansell allegedly punched a male victim in the jaw. Malek then allegedly punched another male victim, causing him to lose consciousness for a couple of minutes.

Malek was accused of shoving a female victim during the fight, causing her to fall off the sidewalk and into the street, court documents state.

The pair were arrested a couple of days before the United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group 21 departed from Guam on Aug. 13.