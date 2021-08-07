A historic voyage that kicked off in early May from the United Kingdom has now made its way to Guam.

Thousands of the men and women involved in the U.K. Carrier Strike Group 21 deployment will spend the week on liberty on the island before continuing their 28-week mission in the region.

Berthed inside Apra Harbor after arriving early Friday morning is the strike group's flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth.

“It’s the largest warship that the United Kingdom has ever built. 65,000 tons and has a sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, which is also at sea in the United Kingdom,” Commodore Steve Moorhouse, commander, U.K. Carrier Strike Group, said Friday during a media tour of the aircraft carrier. “The air wing is what makes the ship. The air wing here is really unique and it is the first time since the 1940s that we have a mix airwing of United States aircraft and United Kingdom aircraft. So, F-35B that you see on the flight deck, eight are from the UK, and 10 are from the U.S. Marine Corps.”

The ship was commissioned in 2018, and the voyage includes four Royal Navy warships, two Royal Fleet Auxiliaries, a dozen helicopters, a U.S. Navy destroyer and a frigate from the Royal Netherlands Navy.

“We’ve been able to change the size and shape of the strike group on almost a daily basis, exercising and operating with allies and partners,” Moorhouse said. “So, from the day we sailed from Portsmouth in the beginning of May, we were exercising with the French and these last few weeks we’ve been exercising with the Royal Thai Navy, the Malaysians, and the Singaporeans. We will go from here to exercise with the Japanese Defense Force and the Republic of Korea.”

The trip includes 70 port visits in 40 different countries. He said the historic operational deployment allows the U.K. navy to develop military and economic relationships.

Moorhouse has about 3,700 military and civilian personnel under his command who will get some time back on land. The visit to Guam is a first for many of them.

But the decision to allow them to step foot on the island was made by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, especially after what occurred with the positive cases on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt during its visit to Guam last year.

“They’ve been out in the ship and in the waters for about 16 weeks. Of course, being our very compassionate island, I went through some questioning with the commodore, and he assured me that no one that is not vaccinated will go out into our community. He also assured me that he would apply with the protocols that Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson had sent out,” said the governor.

“The benefits for keeping us safe and keeping the sailors safe is a win-win situation for both the military community and the civilian community. So, having been assured that, just like we were assured during the USS Theodore Roosevelt, and of course, that was a successful outcome, the lieutenant governor and myself decided to have them come and visit Guam and experience our CHamoru hospitality and the island style of living, as it’s so different from the U.K.”

Commodore Moorhouse said 100% of the crew, both military and civilian, have been vaccinated for the coronavirus. He said COVID-19 has been the biggest enemy along the way.

A number of positive cases were confirmed during the trip, affecting crewmembers on three of the ships involved in the deployment.

“It’s a brand-new ship. It’s bigger and brighter. The design is much more modern than our older style ships. So, if you can imagine when we find a positive contact, we are able to take that individual out, put them into complete isolation and then the others they live with are taken out and put into a separate room,” Moorhouse said, who added that the positive cases are now down to one ship.

He said no new positive cases have been reported in the past two weeks, adding that the crew has been tested daily.

On the aircraft carrier, the number of positive cases as of Friday was confirmed to be in the single digits with about 15 to 20 close contacts also being kept in isolation.

“Those people will not be stepping ashore to have liberty in Guam – unfortunately for them. But, I think that is a really important statement to reassure you with,” Moorhouse said.

The crew will not be exempted from wearing masks.

The deployment also serves as an important show of force for those working to protect this part of the world. The British strike group conducted training in the South China Sea.

“This is an historic visit. It’s been more than 2-1/2 decades that the British Royal Navy has operated here in the Pacific. The visit to Guam is another measure and reinforcement of Guam’s place not only in the free world but certainly in our nation,” said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio. “Commodore, my only request is that you have your sailors spend those British pounds here in Guam.”

Moorhouse said this visit isn’t going to be the end of the Royal Navy presence in our area, as he highlighted the growing importance that the Indo-Pacific region has to the U.K.

“When we go, that’s not the Royal Navy leaving,” Moorhouse said. “The secretary of State and the Defense has announced that we will have two naval warships based permanently in the region. They will depart the U.K. very shortly and then stay out here and be based in the Indo-Pacific region on a full-time basis.”