Brother, son of front-liners: 'I hope they stay safe and healthy'

Faced with an invisible enemy, Guam's health care workers put their lives on the line each and every day.

Family members of those front-liners are left in constant worry for their loved ones but understand that their heroes have a job to do.

One Barrigada resident, who asked to be identified only as "Jay," said he always thinks about the health and safety of his mother and his brother, who are both nurses at Guam Memorial Hospital.

"My mother is a dedicated nurse for more than 30 years. She's really good at what she does. She's the heart of our family and makes huge sacrifices for us and other people." he said. "She is a hero because she goes into work knowingly of the risks and continues to do her job to help people."

He added, "My brother is also a dedicated nurse, with more than five years. He is a hard worker and a family man. They both work long hours – especially during these times – and we don't know when it will get easier."

Because they work closely with the virus, Jay said, he's unable to visit them, to avoid risking any exposure to his family.

So instead they communicate through video calls, when he gets to ask them about their day.

Recently, Jay said, they were able to talk for 30 minutes.

'They have a job to do'

They looked exhausted, he said, but they still smiled and appeared optimistic.

"I want to tell them that I love them and miss them, and I hope they stay safe and healthy," he said. "I wish that they wouldn't put themselves in this position, but they have a job to do."

Jay's family never leaves his thoughts, especially whenever more COVID-19-positive patients are admitted to GMH.

"I wonder if my mother or brother had to help the patient," he said. "I also worry that the hospital might get overwhelmed and lack supplies with the increasing numbers."

He said he gets anxious whenever he hears another hospital employee has been diagnosed. He always prays it's not them.

"Thank you to all those who put their health and safety on the line every day to ensure that we stay safe and healthy," he said. "Please stay home, wash your hands, wear your masks and practice social distancing. Protect yourselves from this virus."