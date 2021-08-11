Two brothers face charges after their arrest in the alleged attack on a man known to them.

The victim was taken to Guam Regional Medical City after suffering multiple fractures to his face, and needed to undergo surgery, court documents filed by the prosecution state.

Benny Joshua Salas Nauta, 30, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, two counts of burglary to an automobile and criminal mischief.

Brandon Edwards Salas Nauta, 25, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and burglary to an automobile.

According to court documents, the victim was in a pickup in the driveway of his home when Benny Nauta walked up to his open window and punched him multiple times in the face, according to court documents filed by the prosecution. Brandon Nauta also allegedly got into the vehicle and repeatedly punched the victim.

Benny Nauta allegedly then began rummaging through the vehicle, along with another unnamed individual. He is accused of breaking off the rearview mirror and stealing a chain that was inside the truck, documents state.

As the suspects fled, Benny Nauta allegedly told the victim, according to court documents, “I told you I’m going to get you.”