Jesse Duenas and his younger brother, Byron Duenas, grew up around law enforcement, so it was no surprise when they decided that would be the right career path for them.

The brothers from Yigo said their father, Alfred Duenas, is a retired officer from the Guam Police Department.

“Growing up and watching him come home and go to work, then come home. I was always interested in what he did,” said Byron Duenas. “When I got a little taste of it, I wanted to fulfill his footsteps, and what more better (than) to have my brother doing it with me as well.”

“I have five brothers and two sisters, and how our dad provided for us back in the day – we weren’t really struggling at all – my dad supported us and we always had money in our pockets and never really suffered," said Jesse Duenas. “He would always tell me stories about how he responded to a lot of action, so I really wanted to get involved in something like that.”

Both brothers separately spent time working in law enforcement. Jesse Duenas worked at Department of Corrections, while Byron Duenas' last job was with Navy police at U.S. Naval Base Guam.

However, the pair knew they wanted to put on the same uniform as their dad.

“We’ve always wanted to become actual police officers and be a part of the premier law enforcement on Guam,” Byron Duenas said. “When we both got the call, we both decided to leave our respective employers and come and follow the footsteps of our father and continue the legacy.”

After seven months in training, both stood on the same stage inside the Tiyan High School gymnasium Friday morning to be sworn in as the newest GPD officer trainees.

A total of 21 trainees were sworn in and given their badges. The group, including the Duenas brothers, will begin on-the-job training for the next eight weeks.

“Our island is looking brighter today,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, as she spoke to the new officers. “You have been entrusted with the trust of our people. You have been entrusted with the authority to protect our island, save lives, and to continue maintaining peace and calmness in our island. You are also entrusted with the responsibility of moving forward your professionalism.”

Lt Gov. Joshua Tenorio spoke to their families.

“There are going to be some tough times ahead. It’s not always going to be so nice and peaceful. But, it is a desire for them to come home safe that is going to motivate them in guiding you through those difficult times,” Tenorio said. “Please be assured that the training they have received from GPD is the best training possible. GPD is the premier law enforcement agency in the government of Guam.”

“I did feel kind of emotional,” said Alfred Duenas, Jesse and Byron’s father, as he watched his boys during the ceremony. “It makes me happy. I know they are going to carry on what I left behind as to my work ethics. They are good boys and I know they will do good.”

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio said the new trainees will help to get the department’s staffing numbers closer to 300.

“Now we are swearing them so that they have the legal and lawful authority to execute their duties as police officers and will be able to make arrests on complaints and respond to calls in the public. It’s a good feeling today,” said Ignacio. “We are not going to stop because the community needs more police officers and deserves more police presence. We are working to bring more police officers out on the streets.”

He said the department expects to bring more than 20 recruits in by the end of this year.

However, GPD continues to struggle with keeping officers on the force, as many have since retired or opted to work in other law enforcement agencies for better pay.

The governor announced Friday that she has instructed the Department of Administration to work with the police chief to find a way to address that issue.

Ignacio said, “$11.87 an hour is not much when you are asking a person to put their life on the line. We need to do better and the governor and lieutenant governor made that commitment to increase the salary of our police officers.”

Meantime, the Duenas brothers are ready to join the rest of their brothers in blue to protect and serve their island home.

“Be safe and aware at all times,” Jesse Duenas said.

“Do the right thing and always know that someone is watching. Never think that any Guam police officer will neglect a call or refuse to help you. We are the newest and latest cycle. Just trust us, and everything will be OK,” Byron Duenas said.