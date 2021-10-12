John Mike Muliaga arrived on Guam a month and half ago to stay with his brother, Fiataugaluia Ahkee, who was stationed on Andersen Air Force Base.

Ahkee, a U.S. Army soldier and native of American Samoa, has been stationed here since 2019.

The brothers appeared in the Superior Court of Guam before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Monday, after being accused in a fight that turned deadly outside King's Restaurant in Tamuning early Saturday.

The incident resulted in the death of 23-year-old Jaron "JC" Weilbacher, a John F. Kennedy High School graduate and former Marine.

No murder charges have been filed against the defendants.

Muliaga, 22, was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and three counts of assault as a misdemeanor. He is being held on $25,000 cash bail.

"There is further investigation occurring, which may end up bumping up this charge of aggravated assault," said Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas.

Ahkee, 31, was charged with assault as a misdemeanor. He was released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond and placed under house arrest.

The pair was ordered to have no contact with each other and with the alleged victims in the case. They are also to stay away from Weilbacher's family.

The brothers are scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 21.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Joseph Kendy Decady, 36, was also arrested on police suspicion of criminal facilitation, and was released from custody. He has not been charged in court.

Decady is also an Army soldier.

Witnesses, surveillance footage

According to court documents filed by the prosecution on Monday, a security guard told police that Weilbacher was with two other men at the restaurant early Saturday morning.

He told officers that he was unsure whether it was Weilbacher or another man who he saw put up his hands with his palms facing out while approaching Muliaga, documents state.

Muliaga then allegedly punched that man in the face causing him to fall to the ground.

The security guard also witnessed Muliaga hit Weilbacher and the two men who were with Weilbacher during the fight, adding that Muliaga struck Weilbacher several times after he fell to the ground, documents state.

Muliaga punched one of the men helping another victim on the ground before again punching and slapping the man on the ground, documents state.

Ahkee then allegedly punched Weilbacher, who was unconscious on the ground.

Several witnesses told police they heard the men arguing prior to the fight, documents state.

Surveillance footage shows Muliaga allegedly hit Weilbacher at least once in the face while he was unconscious and lying on his back in front of the restaurant.

Weilbacher was rushed to Guam Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.