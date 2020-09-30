Police arrested two brothers Monday night following a disturbance reported at Rios Apartments in Dededo.

Superior Court of Guam documents state Brian Gary Gay, 28, and Timothy Michael Gay, 26, were charged with home invasion, burglary, assault and criminal trespass.

Court documents filed by the prosecution state the shirtless brothers approached residents of the apartment who were on their second-floor balcony. One of the brothers, Brian Gay, had an issue with one of the residents in the apartment who had a relationship with the defendant's "baby mama," the court documents state.

Police spoke with Timothy Gay who, according to court documents, stated: "My brother and I planned it."

Timothy Gay told police he kicked the door in so he could scare the apartment's residents. He also told police he does not recall what happened but that he "threw some good punches," according to court documents.

One of the apartment's residents had bruises to his left knee and shin, according to court documents.

Someone in the apartment had used a bat during the fight, according to court documents.

Police noted that Timothy Gay had a cut to the back of his head and Brian Gay had swelling and cuts to his face. Both defendants were treated at Guam Memorial Hospital and released.

Game room robbery case

In October 2019, Timothy Gay, who was 25 at the time, was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery and assault at the Lucky Land game room in Dededo.

He demanded money from the female cashier while striking the cashier several times, the magistrate's complaint alleged. The defendant then proceeded to take several hundred dollars from the cash drawer and fled, the complaint alleged.

Based on video surveillance from the scene and from their investigation, police were able to identify the suspect.

In 2012, when he was 18, Timothy Gay was one of four suspects arrested in connection with the burglary of a Mangilao home, where about $11,000 worth of personal property was taken, including a computer, according to Post files.