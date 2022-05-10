Two brothers were arrested after being accused in a burglary reported at a home in Dededo on Saturday.

Shannon Pere, 27, also known as McShannon, and Mark Steven Ugalino Pere, 28, were each charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, along with theft and twice with criminal mischief as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, the victims told police that they were in the process of moving out when the burglary occurred.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The brothers are known to the landlord who had evicted the victims and gave them until May 22 to move out, documents state.

The victims allegedly told police they returned to the residence to find the front door pried open, the television on the ground and cracked, clothes scattered, and $500 worth of tools missing.

The victims had seen Shannon Pere outside of the residence laughing at them, documents state.

Shannon Pere allegedly told officers that he forced open the extension to the residence because his relative had been trying to evict the tenants, adding that he assumed they no longer lived there.

Shannon said he was clearing out the place, documents state.

Mark Pere allegedly told police that he was helping his brother clear out the residence when he saw the tools and took it believing that the victims had abandoned it.