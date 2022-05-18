Two brothers accused in a slew of crimes following an escape from the Department of Corrections prison are waiting for the prosecution to send them a plea offer.

Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho, 27, and Agusto Borja Camacho Jr., 29, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino on Tuesday.

Anthony Camacho’s defense attorney Samuel Teker told the court they “would love to have” a plea offer from the government.

Agusto Camacho’s defense attorney Clyde Lemons agreed.

The court gave the parties time to negotiate a potential plea agreement.

Guards were not paying attention

In November 2021, Anthony Camacho allegedly told police he escaped from DOC when the guards were not paying attention.

He was out of prison for nearly 12 hours before he was found with his brother inside a stolen car in Mongmong.

Anthony Camacho told police he stole phone cards, cigarettes and drinks from the Mobil gas station at Adelup before he and his brother attacked a man in Harmon and stole his car, according to the prosecution in court documents.

He allegedly admitted that they bought drugs and were "shooting up" methamphetamine with a syringe, the court documents said.

Anthony Camacho has pleaded not guilty to theft of an automobile, robbery, felony escape, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, theft and other charges.

His brother pleaded not guilty to charges of theft of an automobile and robbery.