The findings of an autopsy have led to indictments charging a man with murder and his older brother with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 23-year-old Marine veteran.

John Mike Muliaga, 22, now faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and assault.

Muliaga's brother Fiatuagaluia Ahkee, 31, an Army soldier assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, was also indicted by a Superior Court grand jury and now faces charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Prior to the autopsy, neither of the two brothers faced a murder or manslaughter charge. The details of the autopsy findings were not released.

Muliaga's previous charge was aggravated assault while Ahkee faced an assault charge as a misdemeanor.

The brothers are from American Samoa. Muliaga recently moved to Guam to join Ahkee who has been stationed on Guam since 2019.

"A forensic autopsy was conducted on the victim this past weekend. Prosecutors reviewed those findings and made a determination that the additional charges were supported by probable cause before presenting it to the grand jury," according to the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

The brothers were indicted in connection with the death of 23-year-old Jaron "JC" Weilbacher.

A third suspect, Army Spc. Joseph Decady, 36, was arrested by Guam police but has not been charged.

Investigators said Weilbacher died Oct. 9 after a fight broke out between two groups at the entrance of King’s Restaurant in Tamuning.