One of two brothers charged with murder in connection to an alleged attack on Arnold Narruhn late last year has waived his right to a speedy trial.

Brothers Branty Walliby and Jerron Walliby were the first defendants to appear Thursday morning before newly invested Superior Court of Guam Judge John Terlaje.

The two men appeared for a pretrial conference as Jerron Walliby, who asserted his right to a speedy trial, was scheduled to stand trial March 20.

With the waiver of speedy trial filed Wednesday, according to Jerron Walliby's attorney, Joseph Razzano, Terlaje scheduled the two brothers to appear again May 5.

After the hearing date was set, both Razzano and Branty Walliby's attorney, Terrence Timblin, told prosecutor Grant Olan they had not received portions of evidence, including an autopsy report.

Olan, in response, said he would contact Assistant Attorney General Basil O'Mallan, the lead prosecutor in the murder case, to forward the remaining discovery needed by defense attorneys.

Terlaje, who is presiding over Judge Alberto Tolentino's docket while Tolentino is absent due to illness, added a new trial schedule will be released in the coming days.

Branty Walliby and younger brother Jerron Walliby are both being charged with murder after Narruhn was taken to the hospital following an altercation Dec. 15, 2022, near New Fatima Store in Dededo, court documents state.

Narruhn was pronounced dead days later at the hospital.

During the police investigation, the brothers denied starting the fight, but witnesses reported seeing one of the brothers beating up the man and surveillance footage corroborated the reports, charging documents state.

Other case

Earlier this week, Branty Walliby appeared before Judge Maria Cenzon regarding a criminal mischief case that is alleged to have occurred in February 2022.

Branty Walliby and Kamino Walliby Jr. were accused of throwing rocks at two cars driven by a woman and her son, according to charging documents.

In the hearing, the attorneys of both Branty Walliby and Kamino Walliby Jr. indicated to Cenzon the pair had received plea offers which needed to be discussed.

The trial, set to begin March 8, was subsequently vacated by Cenzon in light of ongoing negotiations.