Two brothers were arrested and accused of assaulting two men in a Dededo brawl reported Sunday evening.

The Guam Police Department first learned of the fight at about 6 p.m., when a disturbance was reported on Santa Lourdes Street. Officers from the Dededo precinct who arrived on the scene learned “an assault occurred between several individuals and a male adult was identified (as) unconscious and unresponsive,” according to GPD spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella.

A man was listed in critical condition following the fight, Savella said, only identifying the victim as a resident of the area, who is about 47 years old.

Monday evening, Savella announced that, after an investigation, police identified a second victim, a 49-year-old man “who suffered minor to moderate injuries to his face and declined medical attention.”

Detectives also identified two brothers as suspects in the assault. The two suspects were located and questioned Monday, according to Savella.

Branty Walliby, 28, and Jerron Walliby, 20, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, among other charges.

“Sufficient probable cause was established to effectuate the arrests of the ... individuals for their involvement in this case,” Savella stated.

The pair were booked and confined.