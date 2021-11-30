Brown calls Port Authority's retroactive pay action a witch hunt

In response to the recent decision by the Port Authority of Guam board to pursue potential action against her for past salary adjustments during her tenure as Port general manager, Sen. Joanne Brown on Monday called the agency's move a "witch hunt."

Brown questioned the Port's decision "to come back now after all this time and make these types of accusations without collectively reviewing this issue and where the authority resided with regard to issuing these increments, and who signed these increments, and verifying that and even looking at the process at the Port."

"To make accusations that there were (retroactive) payments - the process and calculation of how those are determined are all set in policy at the Port with regard to, not just myself as general manager, but every employee at the Port, that they do receive an annual increment depending on what their evaluation is."

Brown added that she believed current Port General Manager Rory Respicio is trying to empower himself through the board to "come after her" over her criticism of his decisions.

"If they collectively looked at this issue, the general manager as well as every employee in classified service at the Port, depending on what their rating is would receive an annual increment. So, I hope he's looked into that issue to determine – is this something isolated just to me in particular. And why did he just start at my tenure? Why didn't he look at every predecessor before me? ... This to me, is his obsession with me in particular," she added.

Brown and Respicio have been at odds, particularly over the latter's handling of the Port 7 cases, which refers to the group of employees who were involved in a years-long workers' compensation controversy. Brown had been critical of the decision to settle with the employees.

In a written release Monday, Brown had implicated two board members over the authorization of pay raises and casted doubt on Respicio's ability to navigate ethical issues, touching on the Port 7 case.

'Port 7' settlement cost $3M

"Given Rory’s profession of his desire to compromise the 'Port 7' cases at his first meeting with the board coupled with throwing in the towel and settling on the Port 7 rather than letting the cases be resolved on the merits, we should all be wary," Brown stated. Altogether, the Port 7 settlements cost the Port more than $3 million, including legal fees, according to Post files.

Respicio published a release soon after, responding to Brown's comments and accusing the former general manager of deflecting blame and misleading the public of what he is tasked to do, adding that he was not told to procure misdemeanors against the two board members, as Brown stated.

"Not once in her release did Joanne Brown address the real issue which is the fact that she received numerous retroactive payments that are prohibited by law. She also failed to address whether she will pay back the illegal monies received. As for any future criminal prosecution, that authority rests with the Office of the Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney’s Office and not the Port Authority of Guam. However, the Port, with the authority given by the board, does intend to take any and all administrative actions to recover the illegal monies she received," Respicio stated.

Brown said she will pursue due process if action is taken against her.

The Port board passed a resolution last week directing Respicio to take necessary actions regarding reported retroactive salary adjustments made for Brown.

Eight pay adjustments

The Port determined that about eight pay adjustments for Brown between December 2012 and December 2017 contained "illegal retroactive payments worth thousands of dollars, all in violation of Guam law."

But in her release Monday, Brown stated that the board had tasked Respicio "with procuring a misdemeanor prosecution" against two of its own: Chairman Francis Santos and Vice Chairman Nathan Taimanglo.

She cited a section of Guam law on prohibiting retroactive pay raises, which stated any person who authorizes a pay raise that is retroactive in violation of the law shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.

"Santos and Taimanglo were members of the board when the allegedly illegal acts occurred and are members now. Board counsel and Respicio apparently have interests that conflict with their two bosses," Brown stated.

Guam law requires governing boards to conduct regular performance evaluations of agency heads, and generally, pay adjustments may come as a result.

In response to Brown's comments, a press release issued for Santos stated Monday that to his recollection, the board had only approved her performance evaluations and never approved any retroactive salary pay raises.

"Now that we are aware that retroactive salary pay raises for unclassified employees are illegal, the only remedy is for Joanne Brown to pay it back," the press release states, in part.

And in Taimanglo's case, Respicio's release indicated that Taimanglo's signature is not on any of the illegal retroactive payment documents. The Guam Daily Post asked Respicio whose signature is on the documents. No comment was received as of press time.