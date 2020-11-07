Brown tree snakes found at Cocos Island

Brown tree snakes have been found at Cocos Island, which is where experts have been working to increase the population of the endemic bird species ko’ko’, or the Guam rail.

Jay Gutierrez, acting chief of the Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources at the Guam Department of Agriculture, said officials are working with federal partners, U.S. Geological Survey and U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to better understand how many brown tree snakes are on the island and the best way to remove them.

“Thanks to the diligence of the members of the public who reported the brown tree snake sighting, we were able to quickly respond to the threat that the brown tree snake poses to the wildlife on Cocos Island,” said DAWR wildlife supervisor Diane Vice.

A local fisherman reported potential sightings of brown tree snakes to DAWR in September 2020. DAWR then worked with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Brown Tree Snake Rapid Response Team to take quick action. If it were not for the careful attention and reporting of local residents, this population of snakes would remain unknown and its expansion unchecked, according to DAWR.

Gutierrez said there are about 60-80 ko’ko' birds on Cocos Island. Officials said last year that there were about 200 in both Rota and Cocos Island, enough to downgrade the bird from "extinct in the wild" to "critically endangered" on the Red List of Threatened Species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The bird neared extinction after decades of being preyed upon by the invasive species, the brown tree snake.

In the 1960s, about 60,000 ko'ko' were found in the wild. As the number of invasive brown tree snakes grew, the ko'ko' numbers dwindled.

In the '80s, about 20 years later, only about 21 to 24 of the birds were left in the wild.

In 1984, Guam's native bird was added to the endangered species list.

In 1987, scientists brought 21 birds into captivity to breed. In the '90s they started releasing the birds into the wild on Rota and Cocos Island.

Gutierrez said with the recent discovery of snakes, his division is working on an educational plan to prevent accidental transport of snakes.

Surveys to better understand the number of brown tree snakes on the island are ongoing and the Rapid Response Team is also capturing and removing any snakes found on Cocos Island. To date, four adult snakes capable of breeding, as well as five juveniles, have been removed.

The Department of Agriculture is asking all visitors and workers to inspect vessels for snakes and other invasive species before leaving for Cocos Island. If you see a snake please report it immediately to the Brown Tree Snake Rapid R esponse Team on Guam at 671-777-HISS (777-4477). Report any other invasive species, such as mice, rats, cats or dogs on Cocos Island to 488-RAIL (488-7245).