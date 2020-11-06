Brown tree snakes found at Cocos Island

Brown tree snakes have been found again at Cocos Island, which is where experts have been working to increase the population of the endemic bird species ko’ko’, also called the Guam rail.

Jay Gutierrez, acting chief of Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources at the Guam Department of Agriculture, said they are working with federal partners, U.S. Geological Survey and U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well well as U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Gutierrez said it’s not the first time snakes have been found on the island.

“They could be getting there by boat,” he said, explaining that when people go to visit they might not see the snake that fell into the boat from a nearby tree or slithered on looking for a warm, dry hiding place.

Gutierrez said there are about 60-80 ko’ko birds on Cocos Island. Officials last year said there were about 200 in both Rota and Cocos, it was enough to downgrade the bird from "extinct in the wild" to "critically endangered" on the Red List of Threatened Species by the International Union of Conservation of Nature.

The bird neared extinction after decades of being preyed upon by the invasive species, the brown tree snake.

In the 1960s, about 60,000 ko'ko' were found in the wild. As the number of invasive brown tree snakes grew, the ko'ko' numbers dwindled.

In the '80s, about 20 years later, only about 21 to 24 of the birds were left in the wild.

In 1984, Guam's native bird was added to the endangered species list.

In 1987, scientists brought 21 birds into captivity to breed. In the 90s they started releasing the birds into the wild on Rota and Cocos Island.

Gutierrez said with the recent discovery of snakes, they’re working on an educational plan to prevent accidental transport of snakes.

In the meantime, USGS is doing surveys of the snake to determine the true numbers, capturing what they can, and confirming locations of the snakes, he said.

Gutierrez encourages anyone who sees a brown tree snake at Cocos Island to call 488-7245.