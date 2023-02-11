Protecting the island’s natural resources in Malesso' and Piti from being ravaged by fire takes a community effort, a government agency stated, especially since there’s quite a bit of ground to cover to maintain existing firebreaks.

To do this, The Bureau of Statistics and Plans is enlisting the help of the community to grab bush cutters and join the effort.

"Firebreaks are important because they not only protect our restoration sites but human habitations and health as well. Residential areas in the south are consistently at threat due to wildland fire during the dry season. These fires not only put human health and safety at risk, but, … contribute to erosion and sedimentation by destroying large areas of vegetation," Patrick Keeler, BSP watershed coordinator told The Guam Daily Post. "Once the vegetation has burned off, nothing remains to hold the dirt in place, so after the first heavy rain, sediment is picked up by precipitation and carried into (areas housing important coral and marine resources).”

This time of year, dry season looms, making the risk of fire greater. In February 2022, the Department of Agriculture Forestry Division battled an intentionally set blaze that damaged 500 acres in Malesso' and Inalåhan. Two plantations aimed at restoring habitat were engulfed.

At the time, Christine Fejeran, Forestry Division chief, told the Post the fire had jumped across firebreaks created around the plantations and spot fires were seen within the plantation.

"We have already had fire reporting this year, fortunately, none of which have been inside of the reforestation sites. Yes, the site was exposed to fire last year. Fortunately, only a relatively small percentage (of plants) died due to the fire,” Keeler said of 2022 wildfires.

BSP started trying to prevent these fires from occurring in January, with a first round of maintenance that began Jan. 23. Now BSP is gearing up for a second round and is in need of people to sign up for the temporary job.

"Workers will work four days a week for four hours each day, (usually Tuesday to Friday), from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The stipend itself is $15 an hour. The program participants will be paid a week after the cut is done. The funding source comes from (the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation,)” Keeler said.

There is no cap for participants, Keeler said, the program believes the more the merrier, as the acreage being considered as “restoration areas” within Malesso' and Piti isn’t exactly known, but more than 117 listed acres are included.

"Off the top of my head, we have Masso Reservoir in Piti, Quinene Hill reforestation site in Malesso, as well as the As Gadao Landscape Scale Restoration Site in Malesso' as well. These are just some of the restoration sites we will be maintaining through the firebreak program and we need all of the help we can get,” Keeler said. "We will continue cutting every two weeks (with weeklong break intervals in between) for as long as there is funding, and we should have funding for the remainder of the year at the least. Currently we only have around 12 participants in the program and we are hoping to expand by recruiting more people.”

He said people can join at any point in the program all they need is their social security number and their own weed wacker.

"We supply the whip, gas, etc. Also, they will need to know their social security number in order to fill out a W9 so we can pay them at the end of the maintenance session,” he concluded. "People can join at any point in the program, even if we are halfway through a session, however, they will only be paid for the hours they cut.”