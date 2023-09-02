Tourism industry leaders sitting on the Guam Visitors Bureau will have to disclose financial conflicts as a requirement of the government of Guam's fiscal 2024 budget act.

Sen. Telo Taitague introduced the requirement as an amendment to the budget act, pointing to allegations made earlier this year that current and former board members failed to disclose their ties to organizations that were provided government funds through GVB.

The budget act was passed 9-6 along party lines and is under review by the governor.

"We are required to provide financials. Other board members and commissions are provided or are required to provide financials. Directors of agencies are required to provide financials. And here's an agency that oversees, according to the budget, $23 million" and board members aren't required to file disclosure forms, Taitague told her colleagues.

GVB members would have to disclose any real or potential conflict of interest that they have in any organization in which they are involved or provide consultation for and any organization that they or a family member own.

Reporting requirements for board members aren't as stringent as those for elected officials or the heads of government agencies, who have to detail all their assets and liabilities, as well as all sources of income for themselves and their spouses.

'Shenanigans'

Taitague said the "shenanigans" involving GVB board members would continue to be unraveled as investigations proceeded and that she believed more may come to light.

GVB management expressed support for the measure in testimony submitted on other legislation introduced by Taitague. GVB's board has yet to register an official opinion, though GVB board member Jeff Jones, president and CEO of Triple J Group, has said he would resign if required to report his financial interests.

"If anybody … wants to sit on the board but is too afraid to show their financials, ... they must be hiding something. And I don't want that individual sitting on that board because the taxes I pay. I work hard. And I pay to the government. And I want to ensure that that money is being spent correctly," Taitague said.

Sen. Jesse Lujan, the tourism committee vice chair, supported the amendment, noting that allegations of wrongdoing by board members were under investigation by the attorney general.

He said that businesses had lobbied to be exempt from the requirement when GVB was formed.

"Why should that be? Why should that happen? ... Why should some boards and commission members be exempt from submitting their financial disclosures? Government funds? Yes, we have heard a couple (of) people that have said, 'Oh, you know, yeah, if we're going to have to submit, we're not going to be a part of it.'"

The amendment passed by a split vote of 8 to 7, with tourism chair Sen. Amanda Shelton in opposition.

Shelton has been criticized by Taitague for an alleged conflict of interest with former GVB board member Sam Shinohara. Lujan and Taitague have accompanied GVB leadership on paid trips to Japan, travel documents submitted by GVB to the Legislature show. Lujan was the former gubernatorial campaign co-chair for Carl Gutierrez, now GVB president, who has raised allegations against certain GVB board members.