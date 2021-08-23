Lawmakers have passed an amendment to the fiscal year 2022 budget act that deposits 70% of any excess fiscal 2021 and 2022 revenues into a trust fund for tax refunds and the remaining 30% into the Rainy Day Fund for appropriation by the Legislature.

The amendment, in a different form, was introduced by Sen. Telo Taitague, who said she is trying to capture any excess revenues in light of the administration utilizing excess in the past.

Guam law states that all unappropriated annual General Fund revenues collected in excess of appropriations shall be used to liquidate obligations for refunds, earned income tax credits and prior years' vendor payables.

The Legislature has tried to appropriate excess in the past. A sum of $10 million from 2019 excess was intended for Guam Memorial Hospital, but was utilized for deficit reduction.

"It's this body that appropriates funding, it's this body that's responsible for the budget, and that's exactly what we're doing here," Taitague said as she introduced her amendment.

The amendment suspends the automatic utilization of the Rainy Day Fund moneys for purposes outlined in current law, and states that expenditures from the funds can only be authorized by legislative appropriations.

The amendment initially stated that all excess funds were to be deposited into the Rainy Day Fund subject to appropriation, but there were concerns, particularly with the payout of tax refunds.

Sen. Joe San Agustin introduced the modification to the amendment that set aside 70% of any excess into a tax refund trust fund and the remaining 30% into the Rainy Day Fund, subject to appropriation.

Speaker Therese Terlaje largely supported the amendment but said she wanted to see all of the excess reserved for tax refunds.

The speaker had also proffered an amendment that would have set aside excess business privilege tax, corporate tax and withholding taxes for tax refunds in the middle of the fiscal year and again at the end of the year based on monthly General Fund financial reports. That amendment failed, however.

"This is the year that the government of Guam does not need to borrow taxpayers' money to pay for other government obligations first," the speaker stated in a release, referring to the availability of American Rescue Plan funding. "The Legislature has tried for years unsuccessfully to prioritize the spending of excess revenues. I wanted to lock up the money earlier and give it back to its owners, that's all."

Even with improvements in processing refunds, GovGuam still owes almost $20 million in processed returns awaiting payment for previous tax years, including 2020, and almost 7,000 returns from tax year 2020 that have yet to be processed, according to the speaker.