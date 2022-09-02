After about a month of discussion and debate, and with hours left to go before the end of August, Guam lawmakers finally passed the fiscal year 2023 budget bill Wednesday night.

The funding measure clocks in at more than $1 billion in total, including federal resources, and now heads to the governor's desk for decision.

"I haven't really looked through the budget bill, but, so far, I feel it hasn't veered that much away from what we had submitted," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Thursday about whether she would sign the bill.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Also, with the revenues, we had wanted the revenues to be more because I think we can get more. But (appropriations Chair) Sen. Joe San Agustin is a very conservative man. He just wants to make sure we don't overstate it," the governor added.

Some amendments in the budget bill fund initiatives through any General Fund surplus that may result from the audited finances of fiscal year 2022.

That includes $15 million for the renovation of the labor and delivery ward or capital improvement projects at Guam Memorial Hospital. While this means the hospital authority can decide where to prioritize funding, it might entail taking resources away from the ward renovations. Funding the renovation was the initial intent of the amendment.

Sen. James Moylan and others argued that more urgent needs, such as the hospital's electrical panel, could be fulfilled through American Rescue Plan funding.

The governor said Thursday that the Guam Power Authority has been maintaining the panel. GPA will verify the cost of addressing the panel and will be looking at any funding "that can be used right away" to prioritize for the hospital, Leon Guerrero said. Whether that includes ARP funding will have to be confirmed with legal counsel, she added.

"If it is, and we have the funding in ARP, we will use it," the governor said.

Additional amendments for pupil cost and COLA

Another amendment adopted into the budget bill authorizes the governor to expend $962,500 from unappropriated fiscal 2022 General Fund excess to pay a $500 upward adjustment in the per-pupil cost for charter schools. A prior amendment drew this funding from any excess in projected Section 30 revenues, which was budgeted at $74.9 million.

However, the Department of Interior announced that Guam had been approved for a little less than $70.4 million in Section 30 funds.

The amendment to utilize fiscal 2022 excess for the per-pupil cost adjustment, introduced by Sen. Telena Nelson, is intended as backup in light of the announcement.

The use of the excess applies only if the adjustment isn't fulfilled through Section 30, although Nelson said she would interpret the provision to take priority over amendments that would utilize the fiscal 2022 audited surplus.

"That's how I would interpret it as, but I'm not the executive branch receiving the budget and dissecting it," Nelson said Tuesday before lawmakers recessed to engross the budget bill.

A $200 upward adjustment in the cost-of-living allowance for retirees also was funded through excess in Section 30 adopted revenues. And, similar to the per-pupil cost, an amendment was included in the budget bill that allows the governor to fund the COLA adjustment through fiscal 2022 General Fund excess if the Section 30 provision is not fulfilled.

Opposition to budget bill

While the Legislature passed the budget bill, it was far from unanimous.

Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown, Chris Dueñas and Telo Taitague voted against the measure.

Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes and Sens. James Moylan, Telena Nelson, Sabina Perez, Clynton Ridgell, Joe San Agustin, Amanda Shelton, Jose “Pedo” Terlaje and Mary Torres voted to pass the bill.

"While Guam remains in an artificial economy created by millions of dollars poured into our island from federal pandemic unemployment assistance, stimulus payments, paycheck protection programs, some in the Legislature fail to see beyond this year's elections," Taitague said Wednesday night, explaining why she opposed the budget bill. "The FY23 budget bill continues a fiscally irresponsible trend supported by some in this Legislature who want to spend, spend, spend like there's no tomorrow. We should not be growing our government, but, instead investing in workforce training programs and diversifying our economy beyond tourism."

GVB amendment

An amendment that didn't pass the Legislature would have struck out a provision that gives the Guam Visitors Bureau general manager full authority and responsibility over GVB's business affairs, according to Shelton, who proffered the amendment.

"The setup of the (GVB), there is a board. A board with voting members that decide on a budget, approve a budget for management to carry out. ... This is a huge change to the makeup and the operations of the Guam Visitors Bureau," Shelton said Tuesday, adding that senators received a letter from a GVB board member discussing concern over the amendment.

Shelton said the provision, which applies to fiscal 2023, was "a little concerning" for the Legislature to place into the miscellaneous provisions of the budget bill without holding a public hearing. Other senators also expressed concern that the change was being made without public input.

GVB President Carl Gutierrez had been at odds with the GVB board, although he previously said there isn't "a big fight" between GVB management and the board.

On May 12, the GVB board voted to postpone all meetings until the bureau had "harmonized enabling legislation and bylaws passed in 2013 that was deemed illegal by the legal counsel," and for the board to hire its own legal counsel using GVB funds.

San Agustin, who asked colleagues to vote no on Shelton's amendment, said Tuesday that GVB requested, during budget hearings, to add language that would allow the GVB president or general manager fiscal authority only for fiscal 2023, adding that the language in the budget law was "simply to allow" the bureau to continue operating.

Sens. Blas, Brown, Nelson, Ridgell, San Agustin, Taitague and Jose Terlaje voted against the amendment, defeating it in the process. Moylan was considered a nay vote.

Sens. Duenas, Perez, Shelton and Ada and Speaker Therese Terlaje voted in favor.

Barnes and Torres were excused.

Another amendment from Shelton to give the board authority over fiscal and personnel matters at GVB, which would essentially accomplish the same as her prior amendment, also failed.