Budget director: $41M remaining in CARES Act funds has been allocated

There is no spare $41 million out of the $117.9 million government of Guam budget for pandemic response using funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed months ago by the U.S. Congress, GovGuam's budget director said on Tuesday.

The CARES Act spending report, which the governor's office submitted to the Legislature on Nov. 20, shows a line that says $41 million out of the nearly $118 million was "available" as of the end of last month.

But that $41 million has been allocated for expenses identified in the governor's CARES Act budget through the end of the year, Bureau of Budget Management and Research Director Lester Carlson said.

The governor's office plans to use the remaining funds for existing pandemic response through the end of this year. Out of that $41 million, about $9.2 million will go toward CARES Act-funded payroll for executive branch agencies, including the Department of Public Health and Social Services, as well as the local courts and Guam Memorial Hospital personnel, the report shows.

"The governor submitted a budget through the Legislature on May 5. Very little of that has changed other than the establishment of the bereavement program," Carlson said. Another change is the newly launched rent relief for 300 to 400 small businesses totaling $3 million.

The bereavement aid program for the families of those who lost loved ones to COVID-19-related deaths initially set a $1 million budget, with each family receiving $10,000. But as the death toll has risen that budget is expected to fall short.

The hiring of contact tracers for Public Health and the plan to hire 10 emergency medical technicians were also added to the spending plan.

The CARES Act budget also lists, among major spending items:

• $14.3 million under the Office of Homeland Security for “Public Health-related" expenses;

• $2 million for GMH contracts for doctors;

• $2 million for a “temporary hospital”;

• $2 million for tier 2 and 3 clinics providing COVID-19 care;

• $494,000 to the Guam Police Department for "medical expenses";

• $1.8 million to the Guam Fire Department also for "medical expenses";

• $313,237 for COVID-19 testing; and

• $25.7 million in COVID-19-related payroll expenses including for Public Health.

Sen. Therese Terlaje noted in a press release Monday some additional funds may have been used to assist with pay for Public Health employees, but the October report the governor's office submitted doesn’t break down the roughly $18.5 million for the executive branch for personnel costs.

She said the administration and agency heads have assured the Committee on Health repeatedly that funding needs are being addressed.

The report does reveal “the lead agency in the fight against the coronavirus, has been allocated a disappointing amount for its operational COVID-19 response,” Terlaje’s press release states.

“Oversight hearings have exposed that DPHSS services did not extend to medical monitoring of those tested positive for COVID nor was it equipped to care for those with prior health conditions, sometimes was overwhelmed and lagged in tracing despite changes meant to streamline its processes,” she stated.

The island has had 107 fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday.