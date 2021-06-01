Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero confirmed Monday that she will not increase the budget for the locally created, direct aid program after she expanded its eligibility pool to include government employees.

Speaking to reporters after a Memorial Day Service, Leon Guerrero said she is “following” the $30 million ceiling, and other provisions established by lawmakers in the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act.

“By law, passed by the legislature – it’s a cap of $30 million. I’m following the law. The expansion of the law is just to include the retirees and the government employees,” she said.

Multiple legislative staffers who were present during the debate on the measure last year confirmed the $30 million budget was estimated to pay $800 and $1,600 checks for individual and joint tax filers respectively – without the inclusion of government of Guam workers, federal civil servants, and retirees who were allowed to “double-dip” as active GovGuam employees.

The current law allows for the direct benefits to be less than those listed amounts, although it is unclear how the governor’s expansion would affect released checks under her “All RISE” program.

“I follow the law as it is mandated, which is $40,000 and $80,000 income level eligibility,” Leon Guerrero said, later adding: “I am following whatever the mandate of the law is.”

As enacted by senators, the original RISE Act only benefitted private-sector workers, which was used as a way to reduce the cost of the direct aid program. Gov. Leon Guerrero repeatedly expressed that she wanted the economic payments to be “fair” for all. In March, Attorney General Leevin Camacho wrote to the governor, saying the exclusion of government workers was legal, and that a court challenge to the law would be “unlikely” to succeed.

The intent of the law included providing relief to thousands of private sector workers who lost their jobs or saw reduced paychecks while GovGuam workers did not have to endure pay cuts or layoffs during the pandemic.

Last week, Gov. Leon Guerrero expanded the program through an executive order, planning to use part of the bailout given by the American Rescue Plan to fund it.

Leon Guerrero also clarified that residents will need to work with the Department of Revenue and Taxation to receive payment through the All RISE program. DRT is currently working on necessary documents and procedures.

“It’s an application process. I want the people to know it’s not an automatic process. You do have to apply. So that’s all stated in the mandate,” the governor said.