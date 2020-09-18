Budget impact on elderly, foster care services debated

Sen. Therese Terlaje, who heads the legislative committee on health, said the governor’s fiscal team must change trajectory for the Department of Public Health and Social Services by providing lapsed funds, using the governor's transfer authority, and reducing unnecessary expenditures before projected cuts in programs and services take effect in January.

"It is time to do the hard work of cutting less urgent expenses and transfer those funds to these priority services at Public Health, to ensure the $3 million to $10 million in lapses can be used for these programs as directed by law, and to focus on the best use of federal funds," Terlaje said.

Sen. Telo Taitague noted the governor's substitute budget bill didn't address the Public Health shortfall.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes has introduced legislation to appropriate $11.4 million from the Healthy Futures Fund to DPHSS.

Public Health issued a memo to Adelup on Sept. 15, outlining the various elderly and foster care programs, totaling $10 million, that would have funding discontinued in 2021 without additional financial support next fiscal year.

Terlaje said Public Health did not provide the list of programs to the Legislature until after the Legislature voted to override the governor's veto on the fiscal 2021 budget bill, enacting it into law.

Terlaje said she pointed out repeatedly during deliberations that the Legislature's budget bill included serious shortfalls in Public Health operations and Medicaid matching funds. But she also gave Public Health a copy of the budget before and after session. Public Health was clear that the department could avoid furloughs but services would be impacted, Terlaje said. She expects similar circumstances for other critical agencies.

Lester Carlson, Bureau of Budget and Management Research administrator, said DPHSS "is in dire need of more funding to ensure current operations and the maximizing of accessing on going federal grants can continue."

Additionally, the Department of Administration, Department of Revenue and Taxation and Guam Fire Department "are the primary executive line departments in need of more funding." The second attempt to get legislative approval for the additional $7 million, via the governor's substitute budget bill, failed on Monday, he added.

Terlaje said she was assured by Public Health that an amendment to the budget allowing the use of Medicaid lapses would allow the department to access the full federal Medicaid match available to Guam. Terlaje said she also successfully included an amendment that ensures maximum transfer authority for the Public Health director and governor to address shortfalls in operations.

"I want foster parents, our manåmko' and those in need of shelter to know that while the governor must cut $64 million in government expenditures during fiscal 2021, it should not come from the most vulnerable of our community. Even the threat of cutting these essential services before cutting anywhere else seems cruel given the stress our community has already suffered and continues to suffer," Terlaje said in part.

Taitague, whose amendment to the budget bill allows the continued appropriation of unused moneys for a group foster care home, said details regarding the $10 million shortfall for Public Health were not discussed during budget talks.

"For the record, the governor's revised fiscal 2021 budget proposal, which increased General Fund appropriations by $7 million - including $5.8 million for Medicaid match ... did not appropriate additional funds to cover these supposed shortfalls," Taitague said.

She added that the governor does have transfer authority under the budget law to assist Public Health. However, the governor has stated in the past that there is very little transfer under the budget.

Barnes, responding to the projected shortfall, introduced Bill 400-35, which appropriates $2.7 million more to Public Health's local Medicaid match and $8.7 million for operations, both from the Healthy Futures Fund.

"Earlier this week, BBMR Director, Mr.Lester Carlson, literally stated to the Legislature, that should DPHSS’ budget not be increased, there would be significant cuts to personnel or services," a release from Barnes stated.

"I cannot conscientiously sit there as we neglect critical services to our Manamko as well as our island’s most vulnerable. While some choose to go on the radio and chastise me for doing my homework, I thank our Maga’håga, as well as BBMR and DPHSS for stepping up to the plate to help me come up with a solution," the speaker stated in part through the release.

Terlaje, meanwhile, had introduced a bill attempting to revitalize a failed amendment that appropriates quarterly excess revenues to Public Health.