Budget law enacted, with ‘concern’

The government of Guam will spend taxpayer-derived funds and fees according to the budget bill passed by lawmakers, now that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed it into law.

A formal transmission of enactment was sent to Speaker Therese Terlaje on Sept. 12, in which the governor shared her thoughts on provisions that funds local agencies and programs with funds collected above projected revenues.

“Though my administration is committed to implementing the Budget Bill, I must express concern about several provisions in the bill that continue the Legislature’s recently adopted practice of appropriating so-called ‘excess revenues.’ Government financial management involves principles and protocols that address complex accounting and cash management realities,” Leon Guerrero wrote.

Several factors affect whether revenue actually exceeds budgetary projections, including the status of prior-year payables, and delayed expenses accrued. Depending when the revenue is received, it may give a false impression of GovGuam being flushed with money, according to the governor.

“By the same token, some revenues are received in subsequent years than the fiscal year in which they are reported, resulting in limited cash flow despite reported ‘excess’ collections. It is for this reason that, time and again, I have cautioned the Legislature against appropriating so-called ‘excess revenues,’ which remain fluid until such time an audit is completed for the period and actual earned revenues are identified,” Leon Guerrero wrote.

Members of the governor’s fiscal team, however, advised lawmakers during their deliberations on the bill how much of potential excess revenue appropriated through the bill the administration would be amenable to.

“Though our administration will work to implement this budget bill, it is important for the Legislature to observe sound accounting principles in its appropriations, and to refrain from continuing to appropriate from ‘excess revenues’ prior to the audit,” Leon Guerrero advised herself, in her notice to Terlaje.

GovGuam raises

Leon Guerrero also had much to say about senators authorizing, on top of funding, recent pay raises for government educators within the budget law itself.

“While the budget bill reflects that the legislature ‘adopted’ the 2022 Educator Pay Plan, formal adoption of the plan by the Legislature was not necessary,” the governor asserted.

She went on to cite local statutes, passed by lawmakers, that delegated the authority to adopt and amend pay scales for classified workers with the director of the Department of Administration.

Senators, during their deliberations, repeatedly asserted their involvement was necessary, citing language in the law that began the process to study the approved teacher pay raises that required a plan be submitted and acted upon by the Legislature.

Leon Guerrero chided some lawmakers who voted against the bill - specifically those she accused of suggesting the educators’ raises be lower than what was approved, calling that lack of support “deplorable.”

“The delegation of authority to the DOA has never been repealed or amended, including by the (fiscal year 2022) budget act. Therefore, the DOA retains its authority to assess and update government pay schedules as provided in statute,” Leon Guerrero wrote.

Between the general fund, special funds, and federal matching grants-in-aid, the new budget law has more than $1 billion available for the government of Guam to spend between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30, 2023.