The Guam Legislature voted to refer the fiscal year 2021 budget bill to the Committee on General Government Operations and Housing to begin discussions through a virtual hearing. A date isn't set but Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, who made the motion, said discussion should begin as soon as possible and the public shall be notified of the committee's convening at least than 48 hours in advance.

This hearing will allow lawmakers to discuss the budget bill but a vote to pass the measure will have to be done in person, during session. The budget bill must pass by the end of August.

That being said, lawmakers also recessed session, and a 24-hour notice will be provided in advance on when session will return.

While lawmakers did attend session briefly to move through the necessary procedural motions, the Guam Congress Building had been closed earlier in the morning after a legislative staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

"What's clear is it is not safe to hold an in-person session today," Phil Leon Guerrero, senior policy advisor to Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee, said this morning. "Discussions are ongoing among the members to decide exactly how long the recess will be and what type of discussions will be held during the recess to continue work on the budget bill."

In addition, the governor's office has confirmed that there were an additional 26 positive COVID-19 cases during tests at the Department of Public Health Laboratory on Wednesday night.

Any additional test results are expected to be announced later today.

Meanwhile Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is expected to meet with her Medical Advisory Group this afternoon as she anticipates placing the island back in PCOR2.

The governor and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio are both coping with what they called a moderate form of COVID-19.