This video surveillance footage shows a robbery suspect entering Buenas Market in Yona at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guam Police at 472-8911 or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-4357 (HELP).

Buenas market cashier robbed at knifepoint

Police arrive at Buenas Market in Yona Tuesday afternoon to investigate a robbery at knifepoint. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

Police are looking for a man who robbed the cashier at Buenas Market in Yona on Tuesday afternoon.

Surveillance footage shows the man, wearing a maroon-colored, long-sleeve shirt with the word Guam written on the front, blue jeans and a hat, enter the store at 12:39 p.m.

The man is seen waiting in line while another customer paid for their items.

When the customer left, the man went behind the counter and demanded cash from the register.

A bystander, who spoke with the store manager, said the customer held a knife up and demanded all the money from the register and anywhere else.

The suspect was seen putting the cash in his pockets and walking out of the store.

He had a bandana covering his face and was wearing gloves at the time of the robbery.

