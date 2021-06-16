Inspectors closed two local restaurants last week, finding both to be imminent health hazards to customers.

On June 11, a site visit was conducted at Spring Chinese Kitchen II in Yigo, after a complaint was made that the food being served “smelled like roaches.” A number of violations were observed, including a dead roach found in the kitchen’s upright chiller. Roaches of various sizes, both dead and alive, were present on the ground of the establishment’s dry storage space, according to a Public Health report.

“Based on these observations and evidence, it appears there is an active cockroach infestation in the establishment,” according to the inspection report.

Other violations included food items not being stored at the proper temperatures, not labeling food with dates, meat being thawed at room temperature and single-use service items being stored on the floor.

Second inspection

Another inspection was made on June 12 in response to a complaint at the House of Chin Fe, regarding “bugs in the food.” Live and dead roaches were found in the kitchen, according to inspectors, who also concluded the Hagåtña restaurant had an apparent active cockroach infestation.

House of Chin Fe also allegedly failed to label ready-to-eat foods with a date and improperly stored food items.

Both establishments earned “A” ratings in their previous inspections with the Department of Public Health and Social Services. The restaurants must now demonstrate corrective actions, including three consecutive days of no pest activity observed before they can be re-inspected and reopen their doors.