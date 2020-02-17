Building permit chief resigns amid investigation

Joseph Guevara, who served as the building inspection and permit administrator at the Department of Public Works, resigned in December 2019 in the middle of an investigation into his potential conflicts of interest.

According to a statement from DPW Director Vincent Arriola, the department became aware of potential conflicts in the fall of 2019. While Guevara resigned during the investigation, DPW did not recommend that he resign nor did the department advise him regarding a resignation, Arriola said.

The investigation was coordinated with the Office of the Attorney General but Guevara has not been sanctioned by the department. It's not clear whether the contractors he'd worked with were also under investigation. It is possible they were victims, according to Arriola.

The Guam Daily Post could not reach Joseph Guevara but attempted to reach his wife, Janine Guevara, who has put in a bid for senator, in an attempt to reach her husband for an explanation on his reasons for resigning. However, the attempt was unsuccessful.