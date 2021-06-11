Buildup memos show historic sites will no longer exist

The military is preparing for two major construction projects related to the upcoming relocation of Marines to Guam.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas has released two programmatic agreement memos for the slew of projects, all set to take place in Dededo. In total, more than 120 acres will be developed. The memos state facilities to be built include maintenance shops, administrative offices, hazardous materials storage, classrooms, warehouses, a hand-to-hand “combat pit,” a dining facility, police station, housing including several multistory buildings and consolidated headquarters.

The public can comment on the memos until July 22. Both documents are available online, or residents can obtain a printed copy at the Department of Parks and Recreation office in Agana Heights.

Historic properties have been identified in the area from surveys conducted as far back as 1987. Archaeological investigations will occur prior to any vertical construction and efforts will be consistent with a 2018 agreement with the government of Guam, both PAs state.

'No longer extant'

“The historic properties that are present within the (area of potential effect) will no longer be extant once mitigation is complete (i.e., qualifying characteristics will have been altered and the integrity diminished),” state the memos, on how the military will be handling the overlap between construction and historic sites.

Mitigation efforts can include the collection of artifacts found, to be placed in a federally funded cultural repository. Multiple phone calls and an email to NAVFAC Marianas to clarify what “no longer be extant” specifically means were not responded to as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Webster's New World College Dictionary defines "extant" as: still existing; not extinct; not lost or destroyed.

Given that the military disclosed the "integrity" of historic properties identified in the construction area will be "diminished" however, it is not likely any archeological finding will be preserved "in place," or allowed to remain at the site of its discovery.

The military concluded the listed projects “will have no historic properties affected,” primarily because once ongoing mitigation work is complete, “the properties will no longer retain integrity and will have had qualifying characteristics altered.” No further mitigation for the area will be conducted, according to the military.

The Department of Defense has retained a full-time archaeologist to provide site checks and oversee coordination and execution of the mitigation measures. The individual is on-site at Camp Blaz, according to the memos, and is designated to respond to and report any discoveries to officials, including those in the local government.

Community comments can be emailed to criwebcomment@navy.mil.