Everyday, Charelle Gogue makes a trip to the store to buy food for her family. Normally, she buys in bulk to feed her family of 12, but now a downed deep freeze has made her shift her grocery shopping habits. And she has noticed the difference.

“My deep freeze is broken and how we are doing it is just getting canned food and then just like little trays of meat, because that’s all that will fit in my ice box,” Gogue said.

As a central resident, she has several options to choose from when it comes to finding the best deals - from smaller mom and pop stores to larger grocery stores. For her family, saving on food outweighs saving on gas.

“The mom and pop stores they have a lot of options but, sometimes they don’t have what we need, especially me, I have to get in quantity. I got 10 kids to feed, if a store has bundles I have to make the drive to the store,” Gogue said.

The cost of gas has become concerning to residents who on Saturday started paying $5.94 a gallon. That's an 86% increase since 2020.

The most recent Consumer Price Index shows a year over year increase in Guam's overall food prices, which went up by 10.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a year ago - with fish and seafood prices soaring up 29%, and beef prices rising to 26%.

Government data shows that a dollar just doesn’t get you what it use to. The value of $1 has shrunk to 48 cents compared to its purchasing power in 1996.

Gogue isn't the only one who prefers bulk shopping.

Residents Xiu Martin and Gloria Faura also opt to shop for groceries just a couple times a month.

Martin said buying in bulk means she can reduce the number of trips to the store, which also saves her money on gas.

Faura budgets her time and money. Buying groceries in bulk means she can be more economical with both.

Shopping points

Gogue looks forward to purchasing a new deep freezer soon so she can get back to saving on gas and food.

Before her freezer went down, Gogue would stock up on frozen foods to last a month - reducing her trips to the store and saving her both gas and food. Buying in bulk means the total cost per ounce is reduced.

Feeding a family of 12, she said, costs roughly $2,000 a month.

Gogue has also noticed that daily trips to the store also increases impulse buying. It can be hard to just run in to get what you need without adding a few more items not on your shopping list, especially if you have kids in tow.

Impulse buys over time can add up and take a chunk out of your wallet. Gogue has found that participating in rewards programs can help.

“If we are dry with food stamp we would go and use our Maolek Rewards. When it goes to like $50 and food stamp reloads and we go shopping we get a point for every dollar spent,” Gogue said. “It’s crazy buying food. The rewards program really comes in handy.”

Stores like Pay-Less Supermarkets and Kmart offer rewards programs. Both are based on a points system to redeem discounts on future purchases or products.

The Pay-Less Maolek Rewards offers one point for every dollar spent at the store. The points can be accumulated to redeem certain products.

Kmart’s Shop your Way members get one-percent cash back in points on every $1 spent. The points can be redeemed for applicable cash discounts on future purchases.