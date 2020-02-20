A modified shelter-in place procedure was initiated at George Washington High School around 12:10 p.m., according to Guam Department of Education spokesperson Isa Baza.

The modified shelter-in place procedure was initiated after bullets were found at the Mangilao campus.

This means teachers will continue teaching butstudents are not allowed to leave their classrooms until the all clear is given.

Baza said the school is taking all precautionary measures to ensure student safety, and the incident has been reported to the Guam Police Department.

The departmnt will notify the public once the all clear is given.