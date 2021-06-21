Residents are in for “a bumpy night,” according to Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office Guam.

The Weather Service is continuing to monitor Tropical Depression 06W as it makes an expected pass just south of Guam. Updated forecasting released Monday night showed the system taking a slight northward turn. The change means that it’s possible for all of the island to see low-end tropical storm conditions, including sustained winds of around 39 miles per hour.

Aydlett said the system’s closest point of approach to the Marianas will be “just before” or around sunrise today. Inclement weather conditions shouls subside by the afternoon. A “larger deck” of showers north of the depression that will also bring rain and wind to the rest of the Marianas, including Saipan.

No shelters were opened as of 8:30 p.m.

"On its current track, 06W is expected to pass south of Guam (Monday night) and into Tuesday as it gradually intensifies into a tropical storm. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight," according to the government of Guam's Joint Information Center at 8:30 p.m. Monday. "Southeast winds will increase further early Tuesday, peaking at between 20 and 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph before subsiding late in the afternoon. Heavy showers will develop overnight with 3 to 5 inches of rainfall possible through Tuesday evening."