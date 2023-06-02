Bureau: Mawar caused estimated $111.8M in damage to businesses

Businesses on Guam have suffered an estimated $111.8 million in losses in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar.

The Bureau of Statistics and Plans looked at a sample of 433 surveyed businesses, including 15 hotels, to estimate the destruction caused by the storm, according to the Joint Information Center.

The damage, by category, amounts to:

• $65,010,843 for building damage.

• $38,378,325 for equipment damage.

• $8,402,190 for merchandise damage.

Due to time constraints, the report does not account for potential lost revenues at businesses that had to shut their doors because of power and water outages.

Of those surveyed, 53% reported damage, 6% reported no damage, 36% were closed, and 4% declined to participate, according to JIC. Of the 231 that reported damage, 191 provided damage cost estimates, while the rest did not.

BSP, along with representatives from the Guam Visitors Bureau, the Department of Land Management, the Guam Economic Development Authority, the Department of Chamorro Affairs, the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association and the Port Authority of Guam conducted the assessments May 26 to 27, and May 30 to 31.

Businesses that sustained damage from Mawar can apply for up to $2 million worth of low-interest federal disaster loans from the Small Business Administration, according to the JIC. The disaster declaration covers Guam as a result of Typhoon Mawar since May 22, officials stated.

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

SBA also can lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect against, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

"For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster," JIC stated. "Economic injury assistance is available to businesses regardless of any property damage."