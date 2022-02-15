Burglar caught on camera stealing from Tamuning home

A masked man was caught on video surveillance walking on the property of a Tamuning home Monday night before he broke into the residence and took off with the victim’s jewelry.

The burglary was reported around 9:30 p.m. at a home along Pale San Vitores Road near the roundabout.

“It’s horrible and very disappointing because it is a good area,” said Amanda Armstrong who was forced to end her Valentine’s Day dinner with her husband early.

“The camera caught this person coming in (to our property). He was walking around our yard and then he broke the window at one of the bedrooms and the alarm started to go off,” she said.

A video of the theft can be seen on The Guam Daily Post social media platform: https://fb.watch/baKvCL9sa6/

Armstrong got a call from their alarm company, which then contacted the Guam Police Department.

“(Police) got here pretty quick, but the guy was in and out within less than a minute,” she said. “As soon as the camera alerted us, we just went straight home.”

The suspect shattered a bedroom window and stole her jewelry and a bag.

“He just went in, took it, and dropped some of the stuff on the dresser,” she said. “He used one of our bedsheets to put the jewelry box in and ran off.”

Surveillance also captured a car parked at the end of the driveway, as the thief fled from the residence.

“It’s crazy. I think they knew that no one was home. I don’t know what is going on,” she said. “Hopefully they catch this guy because it’s not right going into people’s home and stealing stuff.”

The suspect was last seen on video wearing a black mask over his head, a black shirt with ‘Guam’ printed on the front, a blue camouflage jacket, gray shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information that could help authorities identify the suspect is asked to call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP or Guam police at 475-8615~7.