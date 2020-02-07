Dexter Warren Cabrera has been sentenced to prison for 21 months for stealing a machete and jumper cables and for trying to break into a home in Yigo.

He was convicted of theft and must pay $5,000 in restitution, the Guam attorney general's office stated Thursday.

“You cannot put a price on the sense of security that we should have in our own homes,” said prosecuting attorney Sean Brown. “The defendant received a 21-month sentence – even as a first-time offender – because he took that away from the victims in this case.”

Surveillance video and an encounter with the owner of the home that had been burglarized led to the arrest of Cabrera and his alleged accomplice in March 2018.

The owner tried to block the truck that the burglars used but the suspects managed to drive off. When the getaway truck's tire blew out, police found stolen items in the truck and arrested the suspects as they tried to run.

Police previously stated Cabrera told investigators: "I'm not going to deny it. I did it."