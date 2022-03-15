A man faces deportation back to Chuuk after he admitted that he broke into a home in Yigo last year and sexually assaulted a woman while she slept.

Kibo Nous, 25, pleaded guilty to burglary as a third-degree felony and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino on Monday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He was sentenced to serve five years in prison, but four years were suspended and he was given credit for the time he already served.

It was said in court that Nous has already spent 199 days in the Department of Corrections, which means he could be released in 5 1/2 months.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to pay a $2,000 fine toward the Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund.

A restitution hearing is set for June 21.

Complaint

According to court documents, police responded to a reported home invasion in Yigo in September of last year. The woman was asleep on a couch when she awoke to find a man allegedly touching her genitals.

The woman screamed, forcing the man to escape through a window, documents state.

She told officers the suspect was her neighbor, who she identified as the defendant.