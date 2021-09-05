On Monday, Aug. 30, officers from the Guam Police Department's Southern Precinct responded to a burglary complaint at Oceanview Middle School in Agat.

Preliminary reports suggest that school officials arrived on Monday morning to discover that the school's main office had been broken into, GPD stated.

Officials assessing the burglary discovered that seven classrooms, to include the school library, had been broken into.

The Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking the assistance from the community relative to this case investigation.

Anyone with information about this individual is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.