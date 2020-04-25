A report of a burglary in Mangilao on Thursday morning led to Guam police placing one man under arrest on drug allegations.

Troy Anthony Aguon, 32, is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, according to magistrate's complaints filed at the Superior Court of Guam.

According to court documents, responding officers spotted a man sitting outside of an apartment and told him that they were there to respond to a reported burglary.

Police asked for identification. The man went inside and grabbed a black pouch and gave authorities his ID card, documents state.

That’s when officers searched his pouch and found syringes and a bag of suspected crystal meth, documents state.

The drugs later tested positive for meth, documents state.