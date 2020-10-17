A man who was on pretrial release for separate theft and burglary cases is back in the Department of Corrections after he was allegedly caught on a motorcycle that was reported stolen.

Kevin John Duenas Crisostomo, 32, was charged with theft by receiving as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, police pulled over the driver of a motorcycle that did not have a license plate.

The suspect was not able to provide documents for the bike, and that’s when officers learned it had been reported stolen in January, court documents state.

The suspect allegedly told police he bought the motorcycle from a friend and that he did not know it was stolen.

Authorities noted that the motorcycle appeared to have been repainted, documents state.

Crisostomo was indicted separately in 2019 on charges of burglary to a motor vehicle and theft by receiving a motor vehicle, as well as on burglary charges in 2018.