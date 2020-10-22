A man accused of stealing multiple items from the Guam Department of Education warehouse in Piti last year was ready to admit to the charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday.

Kurtis Jay Garrido appeared before Judge Anita Sukola to admit to charges of theft of property and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. However, the court refused to take his plea after Adult Probation Services reported that Garrido had tested positive for drug use prior to the hearing. It was the second drug test that he failed this month, according to officials.

Garrido is challenging the results of the drug tests, and is scheduled back in court Nov. 10.

Warehouse theft

In February 2019, Garrido was charged with burglary, theft of property and drug possession after police discovered accordion shutters, conduits and other items reported missing from a Guam Department of Education warehouse, concealed in the backyard of a residence in Piti, Post files state.

According to court documents, two GDOE employees noticed a chain-link door had been pried open at the facility.

The employees conducted an inventory and determined that copper tubing, a water blaster hose, a bush cutter, various fitting conduits and aluminum shutters had been taken. The stolen items had an estimated value of more than $1,500.

A witness said he saw a man, later identified as Garrido, walking out of the facility through the GDOE fence, documents state.

Police also searched Garrido and found a small black bag, documents state. Garrido allegedly told police officers, "To be honest, it's meth."