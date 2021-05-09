One of the men indicted in connection with a burglary at a home in Maina in May 2020 was granted his request to have a separate trial from his co-defendants.

Joseph John Aflague requested that his case be severed from co-defendants Carl Thomas Jamanila and Ray David Junior Flores arguing that a joint trial would be prejudicial to him.

Aflague and the two others have implicated each other in the alleged crime.

Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan granted the motion to sever earlier this week.

In May 2020, police responded to a report of three possible poachers in the jungle off Snake Road. One of the three was spotted carrying a rifle or shotgun.

When police arrived, the suspects fled, discarding various items and a 20-gauge shotgun with one Remington Slugger shell loaded in the chamber.

Aflague admitted that the three had been smoking methamphetamine and decided to burglarize a house, court documents state.

Aflague allegedly told police that as the three walked to the house, Flores carried a gun "just in case they came upon resistance from the occupants of the dwelling.”

All rooms in the house appeared to have been rummaged through.

Aflague also told police: "Sir, I'll be honest: I have drugs on me," court documents state.

The three were charged with burglary, theft of property and conspiracy to commit burglary. Jamanila and Aflague were also charged with drug possession. Aflague faces an additional charge related to drug possession with intent to distribute.