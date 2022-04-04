Guam police are searching for the suspects involved in a burglary reported at a beachside bar in Tamuning last week.

Officers from the Tumon precinct responded to Jimmy Dee’s Beach Resort and Bar around 3 p.m. on March 30.

Investigators learned the suspects climbed over a barrier fence located on the property.

The victim did not report anything stolen but noticed damage to the kitchen area of their business.

Authorities will also be reviewing a surveillance video in hopes of helping police identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD at 671-472-8911.

