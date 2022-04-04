Guam police are searching for the suspects involved in a burglary reported at a beachside bar in Tamuning last week.
Officers from the Tumon precinct responded to Jimmy Dee’s Beach Resort and Bar around 3 p.m. on March 30.
Investigators learned the suspects climbed over a barrier fence located on the property.
The victim did not report anything stolen but noticed damage to the kitchen area of their business.
Authorities will also be reviewing a surveillance video in hopes of helping police identify the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call GPD at 671-472-8911.